CHP: Hiker airlifted to hospital after leg injury on Rector Reservoir Wildlife Area Trail in Napa

A hiker sustained a leg injury on the Rector Reservoir Wildlife Area Trail in Napa County and was airlifted by a California Highway Patrol Helicopter to the Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center at about 5:30pm Sunday evening.

The Napa County Fire Department and AMR Napa County paramedics located the hiker on the remote trail, roughly two miles northeast of Yountville, before the CHP carried out a one-skid rescue — using only one of the helicopter’s two sets of landing gear because of the rough terrain — and then transported the hiker to the hospital, according to the CHP Golden Gate Division Operations Unit.