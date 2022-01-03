 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CHP: Hiker airlifted to hospital after leg injury on Rector Reservoir Wildlife Area Trail in Napa

A hiker sustained a leg injury on the Rector Reservoir Wildlife Area Trail in Napa County and was airlifted by a California Highway Patrol Helicopter to the Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center at about 5:30pm Sunday evening.

The Napa County Fire Department and AMR Napa County paramedics located the hiker on the remote trail, roughly two miles northeast of Yountville, before the CHP carried out a one-skid rescue — using only one of the helicopter’s two sets of landing gear because of the rough terrain — and then transported the hiker to the hospital, according to the CHP Golden Gate Division Operations Unit.

The leg injury was not life-threatening, according to the CHP

Listen to the Sounds of Christmas Brass players perform "Adeste Fideles" at the South Napa Marketplace.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: California ports making progress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News