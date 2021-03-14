CHP: Injured hiker rescued by helicopter from Skyline Park near Napa

A person who was injured Saturday while hiking east of Napa was rescued by helicopter, the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations reported.
The hiker was hoisted from a remote trail at Skyline Wilderness Park shortly before 1:50 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the agency.
Napa County Fire also was called to the scene, and the patient was transferred to an American Medical Response ambulance, the CHP division said.
