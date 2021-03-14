 Skip to main content
CHP: Injured hiker rescued by helicopter from Skyline Park near Napa

CHP: Injured hiker rescued by helicopter from Skyline Park near Napa

Skyline Park air rescue

A hiker injured Saturday at Skyline Wilderness Park outside Napa was rescued by a helicopter crew from the CHP Golden Gate Division's Air Operations, the agency reported.

 Courtesy of the California Highway Patrol

A person who was injured Saturday while hiking east of Napa was rescued by helicopter, the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations reported.

The hiker was hoisted from a remote trail at Skyline Wilderness Park shortly before 1:50 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Napa County Fire also was called to the scene, and the patient was transferred to an American Medical Response ambulance, the CHP division said.

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

