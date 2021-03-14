CHP: Injured hiker rescued by helicopter from Skyline Park near Napa

A person who was injured Saturday while hiking east of Napa was rescued by helicopter, the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations reported.

The hiker was hoisted from a remote trail at Skyline Wilderness Park shortly before 1:50 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Napa County Fire also was called to the scene, and the patient was transferred to an American Medical Response ambulance, the CHP division said.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

