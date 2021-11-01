CHP: Intoxicated driver seriously hurt in crash north of Napa

A 28-year-old Napa man was hospitalized with major injuries after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on the Silverado Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 9:20 p.m., Scott J. Gray was driving a 2017 BMW X3 south on the Trail north of Oak Knoll Avenue at high speed, CHP said in a news release. Due to his speed and his level of intoxication, he was unable to negotiate a curve and lost control, veering onto the right shoulder and striking a dirt embankment, according to the highway patrol.

The impact caused the BMW to veer into the northbound lane of Silverado, where it struck an embankment on that side of the road, CHP reported. The SUV then bounced back into the roadway, rolled over and came to rest on its roof in the southbound lane of the Trail.

Gray was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the highway patrol.