CHP: Intoxicated pedestrian struck by vehicle while crossing Highway 29 in Napa

California Highway Patrol reports a man sustained major injuries Friday night after trying to cross Highway 29 in Napa on foot.
Luis Avila-Arriaga of Napa was attempting to cross Highway 29, north of Imola Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. As he moved from the east side of the highway, he walked directly in front of Sonoma resident Bettina Sichel, who was driving southbound, at approximately 55 mph, and was subsequently struck by the Land Rover Sichel was driving. Officers determined Avila-Arriaga was intoxicated.
Avila-Arriaga, 32, sustained major injuries and was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa.
Sichel, who was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, was uninjured.
