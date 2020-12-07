CHP investigated 2 motorcycle crashes in Napa County

The California Highway Patrol investigated two motorcycle crashes Sunday in rural northern Napa County.
At 10:40 a.m., a motorcycle driven by Kham Saengsoulit, 45, of Crockett, drifted off Highway 128, west of Lower Chiles Valley Road, injuring the driver, the CHP said.
Saengsoulit was transported by CHP helicopter to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa with major injuries, the CHP said.
At 1 p.m., Dylan Thieu, 37, of Walnut Creek was riding his motorcycle westbound on Pope Canyon Road when he struck a car driven by Heather Lieb, 23, of Davis, that was making a left turn, the CHP said.
Thieu sustained major injuries and was transported to John Muir Hospital by Reach helicopter, the CHP said.
Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in either collision, the CHP said.
