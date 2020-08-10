CHP investigates 2 Napa crashes involving motorcycles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The California Highway Patrol reported two collisions in which motorcyclists sustained major injuries.

On Friday afternoon, motorcyclist Dylan Comita, 31, of Moonpark ran a stop sign on Second Avenue at North Avenue, colliding with a pickup truck driven by Elisa Vander Heyden, 47, of Napa, the CHP said.

Comita was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries, the CHP reported. Vander Heyden was not injured, the CHP said.

On Saturday, at 11:30 a.m., a motorcycle driven by Youzhen Jin, 24, of Davis collided with on oncoming car while he tried to pass a vehicle over solid double yellow lines on Highway 121, south of Highway 128, the CHP said.

The motorcycle collided with a Mercedes driven by Gail Reilly, 58, of Napa, who tried to take evasive action, the CHP said.

Jin was ejected from his motorcycle and landed on his back on the roadway. He was taken to Kaiser Vacaville with major injuries, the CHP said. Reilly was not injured.

