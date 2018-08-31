A motorcyclist from American Canyon was seriously injured Thursday night when a vehicle struck him from behind on Highway 29 at Highway 221, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The hit-and-run driver ran over Ramon Carlo Cabal, 30, then fled the scene, leaving him lying on the roadway, the CHP said. Cabal was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries, the CHP said.
The collision, which occurred at 11:35 p.m., shut down the highway intersection for nearly an hour. The Napa County Sheriff's Office assisted the CHP with traffic control.
The identity of the motorist who struck the motorcyclist is unknown. The incident is under investigation, the CHP said.