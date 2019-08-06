A 25-year-old woman was killed Monday night when she walked onto Highway 29 south of Mee Lane and was hit by two southbound vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The incident occurred at 9 p.m. and resulted in the closure of the highway for an hour and a half between Rutherford Road and Zinfandel Lane, the CHP said.
The CHP said the woman, whose identity has not yet been released, walked into the southbound traffic lane a short distance in front of a sedan driven by Madison Degraw, 18, of Winters.
The vehicle hit the pedestrian, then another sedan traveling directly behind, driven by Julianna Beard, 38, of Napa, struck her, the CHP said.
Napa County Fire responded to free the pedestrian who was trapped under the sedan. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision, the CHP said.