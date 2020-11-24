 Skip to main content
CHP makes 2 DUI arrests following Yountville crash

Three people were injured in a Sunday night crash on Highway 29 north of California Drive in Yountville when a car rear-ended a van, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The car, driven by Daniel Lopez-Beltran, 22, of Napa was traveling southbound at 10:20 p.m. when it struck the rear of a van driven by Jesus Sanchez, 57, of San Pablo, the CHP said.

Impact caused the van to go off the roadway and hit a fence, the CHP said.

Lopez-Beltran sustained major injuries and was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center. His passenger, Carlos Delgado, 19, of Napa complained of pain and was also taken to the hospital, the CHP reported.

Jesus Sanchez sustained minor injuries and went to the Queen, the CHP said. 

Both drivers were arrested for investigation of drunk driving, the CHP said. 

