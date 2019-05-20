{{featured_button_text}}

The California Highway Patrol arrested a motorist for investigation of

DUI Sunday after he crashed his car on Highway 121/12 near the Sonoma County line.

Carlos Alberto Baltazar Uricino, 18, from Sonoma, was driving a 2003 Ford Mustang southbound on Highway 121, north of Haire Lane, at  1:50 p.m. when he lost control of his car and ran into a dirt embankment, the CHP said.

He was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for minor injuries, then booked into the Napa County jail  for possible DUI charges.

Both of his passengers, Luis Mario Contreras, 18, and Moises Flores de Jesus, 24, both from Sonoma, were transported to the Queen as well. Contreras had minor injuries and de Jesus had complaint of pain only, the CHP said

Everyone was wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision, the CHP said.

