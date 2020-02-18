A driver was arrested Saturday after speeding away from an attempted traffic stop in Napa County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At 3:04 p.m., a CHP officer tried to stop a vehicle missing a front license plate on Highway 12/121 in Carneros, near the Napa-Sonoma county border, but the motorist instead drove off, according to Officer Marc Renspurger.
The vehicle eventually crashed into a tree off 12/121 and Cuttings Wharf Road, and its driver then fled on foot before he was detained in the 3300 block of the highway, Renspurger said.
You have free articles remaining.
The motorist, identified as 27-year-old Alejandro Sapp Cazares of Vallejo, was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony evasion of peace officers, vehicle theft and receiving stolen property, as well as misdemeanor drug possession.
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
Feb. 4: Napa Police has announced the arrest of Gary Lee Lindstrom in connection with a two-car crash Sunday night in Browns Valley in which a…
Feb. 2: A Napa man faces multiple allegations after his pickup truck crashed into parked vehicles in the Westwood neighborhood, according to police.
Jan. 26: A disturbance at a south Napa restaurant resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old man on suspicion of felony battery, according to police.
JAN. 24: Napa Police responded to two unrelated stabbings in a two-hour period early Friday morning.
FEB. 6: A Napa woman was arrested in connection with an incident at a house party, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
JAN. 16: Napa Police investigate a disturbance that escalated into a stabbing that sent a transient man to the hospital.
JAN. 21: A 57-year-old man was stabbed while bicycling on Main Street, and a teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the attack.
JAN. 14: A Napa man was arrested following a disturbance inside a car that later crashed.
Jan. 22: Authorities reported the arrests of three men and a woman on robbery, assault and burglary allegations after an Upvalley vehicle break-in.
FEB. 7: Detectives with the Napa Special Investigations Bureau arrested a 26-year-old resident of Lake County for suspected pimping of a 19-ye…