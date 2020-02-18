{{featured_button_text}}

A driver was arrested Saturday after speeding away from an attempted traffic stop in Napa County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 3:04 p.m., a CHP officer tried to stop a vehicle missing a front license plate on Highway 12/121 in Carneros, near the Napa-Sonoma county border, but the motorist instead drove off, according to Officer Marc Renspurger.

The vehicle eventually crashed into a tree off 12/121 and Cuttings Wharf Road, and its driver then fled on foot before he was detained in the 3300 block of the highway, Renspurger said.

The motorist, identified as 27-year-old Alejandro Sapp Cazares of Vallejo, was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony evasion of peace officers, vehicle theft and receiving stolen property, as well as misdemeanor drug possession.

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

