CHP: Man dies after being hit by van in south Napa; one of three Bay Area road deaths Thanksgiving morning

A 32-year-old Napa resident died before sunrise Thanksgiving morning after he was struck by a minivan in south Napa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 4:50 a.m. Thursday, the man walked into a southbound lane of Highway 221 (Napa-Vallejo Highway) just south of Streblow Drive, the entrance to Kennedy Park, when he was hit by a 2005 Honda Odyssey, the CHP’s Napa bureau said in a news release.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 99 cents for your first 3 months!

The man’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of relatives.

No charges were listed for the Honda’s driver, a 44-year-old Napa woman who was alone in the van.

CHP closed southbound Highway 221 at Streblow for about 90 minutes after the incident, which remains under investigation.

The fatal crash in Napa was one of three reported in the Bay Area in the early hours of Thanksgiving.

The first fatal crash was a multi-vehicle collision in Belmont, which occurred in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 just south of the Ralston Avenue interchange around 3 a.m. and closed the lanes for four hours, according to CHP.

Another wreck took place in Byron, in Contra Costa County, around 6 a.m., according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. The collision on Vasco Road near Walnut Boulevard killed one person, injured two and caused major damage to two vehicles, Battalion Chief Gil Guerrero said.

With reports from Register reporter Howard Yune and Bay City News Service.