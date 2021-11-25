CHP: Man dies after being hit by van in south Napa; one of three Bay Area road deaths Thanksgiving morning

A 32-year-old Napa resident died before sunrise Thanksgiving morning after he was struck by a minivan in south Napa, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 4:50 a.m. Thursday, the man walked into a southbound lane of Highway 221 (Napa-Vallejo Highway) just south of Streblow Drive, the entrance to Kennedy Park, when he was hit by a 2005 Honda Odyssey, the CHP’s Napa bureau said in a news release.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 99 cents for your first 3 months!
The man’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of relatives.
No charges were listed for the Honda’s driver, a 44-year-old Napa woman who was alone in the van.
CHP closed southbound Highway 221 at Streblow for about 90 minutes after the incident, which remains under investigation.
The fatal crash in Napa was one of three reported in the Bay Area in the early hours of Thanksgiving.
The first fatal crash was a multi-vehicle collision in Belmont, which occurred in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 just south of the Ralston Avenue interchange around 3 a.m. and closed the lanes for four hours, according to CHP.
Another wreck took place in Byron, in Contra Costa County, around 6 a.m., according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. The collision on Vasco Road near Walnut Boulevard killed one person, injured two and caused major damage to two vehicles, Battalion Chief Gil Guerrero said.
People are also reading…
With reports from Register reporter Howard Yune and Bay City News Service.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Surprise! This frontline healthcare worker and her fiance won their 'dream' wedding at Napa's Meritage Resort.
Napa homeless community is being evicted from a longtime camp called The Bowl.
Napa's Shackford's kitchen store is closing its retail shop and moving online.
Napa grad Evan Zimny is a real life rocket scientist — and he's working on a future mission to Mars.
The popular "Old Photos of Napa Valley" Facebook page offers a hefty dose of Napa nostalgia.
Napa County will spend up to $800,000 to stabilize a landslide and will try to bill the landowner.
In a $175 million deal, the recently opened Four Seasons Napa Valley in Calistoga will soon be under new ownership, but will remain a Four Seasons.
At the annual Emeril Lagasse Foundation wine auction and gala, a bottle of wine from Coombsville sold for a whopping $1 million, with proceeds…
Berryessa locals operated the Spanish Flat resort as a stop-gap measure for six years. Now they're giving way to a new operator.
Something new in Napa: Wilfred's Lounge, a Tiki-style restaurant and lounge pays tribute to to a family heritage of Napa Valley's Komes' family.