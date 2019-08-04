LAKE BERRYESSA — One man was killed Saturday afternoon in a solo motorcycle crash south of Lake Berryessa in unincorporated Napa County, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The wreck was reported at 2:04 p.m., on Highway 128 near the intersection with Wragg Canyon Road about two miles south of the Markley Cove resort at Lake Berryessa, said CHP Officer Marc Renspurger.
The man lost control of the motorcycle and ran into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 3 p.m., he said.
The motorcyclist's identity was not immediately available as of Sunday morning.