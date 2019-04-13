{{featured_button_text}}

A pedestrian was killed Saturday night alongside Highway 29 near the First Street interchange in Napa, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The incident was reported at 8:58 p.m., when a vehicle headed north on Highway 29 through southern Napa struck a pedestrian near the Napa Premium Outlets shopping center.

CHP Officer Vincent Pompliano said it wasn't immediately clear whether the victim, a man, was on the freeway itself or on the off-ramp when he was struck.

Further information was not immediately available.

