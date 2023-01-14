 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHP: Man who died in rural Napa County crash was Lake County resident

A driver who died in a roll-over crash Friday afternoon near Lake Berryessa was a 51-year-old resident of Lake County, authorities reported.

The man, who lived in Lower Lake, was at the wheel of a 2003 Ford Explorer when it rolled down a steep embankment off Highway 128 east of Wragg Canyon Road at 1:50 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said in a news release. He was declared dead at the scene.

The SUV was headed east on the highway when it crossed the center line and left the roadway, according to CHP.

The man’s name had not been released as of Saturday afternoon, pending notification of relatives.

CHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

