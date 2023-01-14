CHP: Man who died in rural Napa County crash was Lake County resident

A driver who died in a roll-over crash Friday afternoon near Lake Berryessa was a 51-year-old resident of Lake County, authorities reported.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The man, who lived in Lower Lake, was at the wheel of a 2003 Ford Explorer when it rolled down a steep embankment off Highway 128 east of Wragg Canyon Road at 1:50 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said in a news release. He was declared dead at the scene.

The SUV was headed east on the highway when it crossed the center line and left the roadway, according to CHP.

The man’s name had not been released as of Saturday afternoon, pending notification of relatives.

CHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

Photos: Scenes from around Napa Valley as storms continue to batter the area Storm Coverage 2 Storm Coverage 1 Storm Coverage 3 Storm Coverage 4 Storm Coverage 5 Storm Coverage 6 Storm Coverage 7 Storm Coverage 8 Storm Coverage 11 Storm Coverage 10 Storm 1 Storm 2 Storm 4 Storm 3 Storm 5 Storm 6 Napa Storm 1 Napa Storm 2 Napa Storm 3 Napa Storm 4 Napa Storm 5 Napa Storm 6 Napa Storm 9 Storm Storm Kennedy Park encampment Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm