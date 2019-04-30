The California Highway Patrol arrested two men early Monday morning after pulling over a car for speeding, and finding methamphetamine, a gun and two open Coronas inside, police say.
CHP stopped a car shortly before 3 a.m. Monday after they saw a vehicle speeding southbound on Highway 29, south of Jameson Canyon, according to Officer Vince Pompliano. The officers smelled burnt cannabis and alcohol in the car, discovered a passenger was on parole and searched the vehicle. They found two partially full bottles of Corona beer on the car's floor.
Passenger Gerardo Rodriguez, 20, had a warrant out for his arrest. Officers found a gun in a bag around his neck, Pompliano said.
He was arrested on the warrant and booked at the Napa County jail for five possible felony charges related to possessing meth, possessing meth with the intent to sell it, possessing a firearm and ammunition after being convicted of a felony, and ties to a gang, jail records show.
Another passenger, 18-year-old Sergio Jimenez-Velasquez, was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of possessing meth with the intent to sell it, plus three misdemeanors related to paraphernalia and driving without a license, jail records show.
Both men, whose addresses were not immediately available, remained in custody as of noon on Tuesday.