Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt Saturday morning after colliding head-on with each other, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP was called to the scene of the collision at 11:16 a.m. after El Cerrito resident Nirahn Luangrath, 38, crossed over the double yellow lines on Knoxville Berryessa Road at Spanish Flats and collided with Fairfield resident Gene Ogden, 71, CHP said in a press release.
Luangrath, who drove a 2019 Kawasaki, was taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital, CHP said. Ogden, who drove a 2019 Harley-Davidson, was taken to the Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville.
The investigation is ongoing. No arrests were made in connection with the crash.