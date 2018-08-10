A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was fatally struck by a pickup truck during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 Friday morning, the CHP said.
The officer was behind a Saturn SUV on the right shoulder of westbound Highway 80 near Manuel Campos Parkway around 9 a.m. when a Chevrolet pickup collided with the officer and the Saturn, the CHP said.
Gov. Jerry Brown issued a statement mourning the death of CHP Officer Kirk Griess, 46.
"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family, his friends and his many California Highway Patrol colleagues for their devastating loss," the governor said.
Griess was a 19-year veteran of the CHP serving in communities throughout the Bay Area during his career. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
He is survived by his wife, Keri; adult daughters, Kadi and Kaci, and a son, Kole, 14.
In honor of Officer Griess, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.