CHP: Motorcyclist airlifted, hospitalized after crash outside Calistoga

A Lake County man was airlifted to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle Monday morning on Highway 29 north of Calistoga, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 7:35 a.m., Jayson Tostie, a 22-year-old Cobb resident, was riding his 2015 Kawasaki Ninja north on the highway when the motorbike ran off the road and down an embankment north of Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, according to Vincent Pompliano, spokesperson for the CHP’s Napa bureau.

A helicopter flew Tostie to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for moderate injuries, Pompliano said.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

