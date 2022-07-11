CHP: Motorcyclist airlifted, hospitalized after crash outside Calistoga

A Lake County man was airlifted to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle Monday morning on Highway 29 north of Calistoga, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
At about 7:35 a.m., Jayson Tostie, a 22-year-old Cobb resident, was riding his 2015 Kawasaki Ninja north on the highway when the motorbike ran off the road and down an embankment north of Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, according to Vincent Pompliano, spokesperson for the CHP’s Napa bureau.
A helicopter flew Tostie to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for moderate injuries, Pompliano said.
No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.
Photos: Faces and Places, July 10
Faces and Places, July 10
Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists honored members on June 12 who have "kept the flame alive" for more than 20 years: Margaret Kelso, Pamela Duckett-Flaherty, Mary Lu Kennelly, Margo McCandless, Dale Craig, Phyllis Boyson, Kaye Hall, Ruth Korte. Not pictured: Anne Jungerman, Guy Kay, Barbra McCandless and Gayle Keane.
Faces and Places, July 10
Rotary Club of Napa hosted its annual Cycle For Sight fundraiser, benefitting Enchanted Hills for the Visually Impaired, veterans services and other Rotary projects, at Skyline Wilderness Park on June 18.
Faces and Places, July 10
Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley, Napa City Councilmembers Liz Alessio and Beth Painter, and Director of UC Cooperative Extension Napa David J. Lewis performed the vine cutting ceremony at the June 26 grand opening event at the Las Flores Learning Garden.
Faces and Places, July 10
From left to right, Honorable Phil Champlin; Maureen Trippe (Slow Down Napa co-founder), Alston Hayne and James Lyons, President 2021-2022 Rotary Club of Napa. The Rotary Club of Napa helped Slow Down Napa with funding to print the new yard sign campaign.
Faces and Places July 10
Napa Valley Sprint Club runner Adrian Navarro, a recent Napa High graduate, won a medal in Reno Nevada at the AAU west coast national meet held in Reno, Nevada.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or
hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.