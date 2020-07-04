CHP: Motorcyclist dies in single vehicle incident in Napa on Saturday

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday morning in a single vehicle incident that occurred on Berryessa Knoxville Road south of Berryessa Road in Napa, according to California Highway Patrol.

“For an undetermined reason, the rider lost control of his motorcycle and collided into a guardrail located on the west shoulder, which resulted in a fatal injury to the rider,” CHP reported in a press release. “At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision.”

The incident was reported at 11:15 a.m. The driver has only been identified as a 25-year-old male from San Francisco. Identification will be made by the Napa Coroner once next of kin is notified.   

Berryessa Knoxville Road was shut down in both directions for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.

