CHP: Motorcyclist seriously injured in wreck near Lake Berryessa

A Napa man was hospitalized with major injuries from a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon near Lake Berryessa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred at 12:10 p.m. on Pope Canyon Road east of Dollarhide Road, the agency said in a news release. Devin Johnson, 28, was heading east on Pope Canyon at an unsafe speed when he lost control of the bike and struck a boulder along the north shoulder, according to CHP.

Johnson, who was wearing a helmet, was flown by CHP helicopter to Queen of the Valley Medical Center. Alcohol and drug use are not believed to be factors in the crash, according to the highway patrol.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

