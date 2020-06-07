You are the owner of this article.
CHP: Motorcyclist seriously injured in wreck near Lake Berryessa

A Napa man was hospitalized with major injuries from a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon near Lake Berryessa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred at 12:10 p.m. on Pope Canyon Road east of Dollarhide Road, the agency said in a news release. Devin Johnson, 28, was heading east on Pope Canyon at an unsafe speed when he lost control of the bike and struck a boulder along the north shoulder, according to CHP.

Johnson, who was wearing a helmet, was flown by CHP helicopter to Queen of the Valley Medical Center. Alcohol and drug use are not believed to be factors in the crash, according to the highway patrol.

