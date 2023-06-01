Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

A Sonoma County man was hospitalized with major injuries suffered in a high-speed motorcycle wreck early Thursday morning in the Carneros area outside Napa, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At about 12:33 a.m., CHP officers saw a speeding Harley-Davidson on northbound Highway 29 run a red light while turning onto westbound Highway 12/121 toward Sonoma, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for the highway patrol’s Napa bureau. The biker was traveling too quickly for officers to get in position for a traffic stop, Paulson said in an email.

CHP officers later found the motorcycle after it crashed farther west on Highway 12/121, and a CHP helicopter and American Medical Response ambulance were called to the scene, according to Paulson.

The Harley’s rider, identified as 42-year-old Ricardo Marin of Glen Ellen, was taken by ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, CHP reported.

An investigation was continuing late Thursday, and CHP said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the wreck.

