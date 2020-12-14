 Skip to main content
CHP: Motorist arrested for felony hit and run after 3-vehicle crash in south Napa

A motorist rear-ended a car stopped at Highways 29 and 12 in south Napa, creating a chain-reaction crash involving a third vehicle, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.

The responsible driver, who was northbound on Highway 29, fled the scene and had to be pulled over on Highway 121 at Stanly Lane, the CHP said.

The driver, identified as Baldemar Chavez Bermudez, 28, from Sonoma, was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of felony DUI and felony hit and run, the CHP said.

The incident occurred at 8:40 p.m. Friday. The other two motorists were transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for complaints of pain, the CHP said.  

