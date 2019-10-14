A California Highway Patrol officer attempted to pull over a motorist who was driving northbound on the shoulder of Highway 29, north of Imola Avenue, early Saturday morning, the CHP reported.
The motorist wouldn't stop and led the officer on a short chase up the highway, the CHP said.
The chase ended at 1:30 a.m. when the motorist failed to negotiate a curve in the highway and collided with a concrete slope at Trancas Street, the CHP said.
The driver, Justin Snook, 19, of Napa was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with moderate injuries, the CHP said.
Alcohol appeared to have played a role in this crash, the CHP said.