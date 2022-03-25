 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHP: Napa driver dies in single-car incident on First Avenue

A 62-year-old Napa resident died Wednesday morning following a single-car crash that may have resulted from a medical emergency, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Members of CHP, Napa County Fire and American Medical Response were called to First Avenue south of Hagen Road at 11:11 a.m., the highway patrol said in a news release. Emergency workers found a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee against a fence and landscaping rocks on the road shoulder.

The Jeep sustained only minor damage, but its driver, identified as Neil Schafer, suffered an apparent medical emergency, according to CHP. An AMR ambulance took Schafer to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by CHP’s Napa County bureau.

