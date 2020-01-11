A 32-year-old Napa resident died Saturday morning when he crashed his vehicle into a large tree on Hardman Avenue just east of Silverado Trail in Napa.
California Highway Patrol reports that the black Honda Civic driven by the unidentified man appeared to drift through the curve in the road and subsequently collide head on into the tree around 1:25 a.m.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is currently under investigation. It is unknown whether alcohol played a factor in the collision.