CHP: Napa man in stolen car apprehended following 100 mph chase

California Highway Patrol officers chased a car from Napa to Fairfield early Friday morning after it was noticed that the vehicle had a license plate issued for a truck.
Instead of pulling over on Highway 29 south of Imola Avenue, the driver accelerated to speeds of up to 100 mph and ran red lights on Highway 29 and Highway 12/Jameson Canyon Road, the CHP said.
The CHP used a spike strip to disable the vehicle in Fairfield next to eastbound Interstate 80, the CHP said.
The driver jumped out of the vehicle after turning in to a Motel 6 parking lot, leaving the car to crash into two parked cars, the CHP.
Officers apprehended the suspect, Michael Patrick Dunne, 35, of Napa when he tried to jump over a fence but got hung up on it, the CHP said.
Dunne was booked into the Napa County jail for a variety of drug possession allegations, vehicle theft, failing to yield and violation of probation.
The incident began at 1 a.m.
