CHP: Napa teenager injured in ATV wreck

A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured in the crash of an all-terrain vehicle Saturday night in the Carneros area west of Napa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Alejandra Gallo of Napa was one of five people in a 2003 Honda ATV when the crash occurred at about 9:12 p.m., on Henry Road west of Dealy Lane, according to CHP spokesman Marc Renspurger. Gallo fell off the vehicle and suffered major injuries, and was taken by an American Medical Response ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Renspurger said.

Neither alcohol nor drug use was a factor in the incident, according to CHP.

The Carneros incident was one of two injury crashes the highway patrol reported in rural Napa County on Saturday.

Earlier, at 6:40 p.m., a 2007 Ford Escape heading south on Highway 121 south of Highway 128 near Moskowite Corner crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2017 Volkswagen Golf, according to Renspurger. The driver and a passenger in the Volkswagen suffered minor injuries in the collision, as did a passenger in the Ford.

Hailey Yvonne Cole, 22, of Brentwood was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence, a felony.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

