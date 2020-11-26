CHP, Napa Valley Cruisers to co-sponsor holiday toy drive and cruise Saturday

The California Highway Patrol and classic car enthusiasts are joining forces Saturday for a toy collection drive to benefit Napa Valley children in need.

The toy drive is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside Foster's Freeze at 1195 W. Imola Ave. in Napa. Visitors are asked to contribute new and unwrapped toys for children of various ages, with the donations to be distributed later by the CHP's Napa bureau.

Members of the Napa Valley Cruisers will co-sponsor the toy drive and display decorated vintage cars at the event. Afterward, club members are scheduled to stage a Christmas Cruise, starting at 5 p.m. outside Target at the South Napa Marketplace and passing through various city neighborhoods, according to Cruisers member Marilyn Budde.

Toys also may be donated at the following locations, according to CHP Napa spokesperson Marc Renspurger:

— California Highway Patrol, 975 Golden Gate Drive, Napa

— brewed., 865 Factory Stores Drive, Napa

— Napa Valley Roasting Co., 948 Main St., Napa and 1400 Oak Ave., St. Helena

— Kelly’s Filling Station and Wine Shop, 6795 Washington St., Yountville