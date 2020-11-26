 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CHP, Napa Valley Cruisers to co-sponsor holiday toy drive and cruise Saturday

CHP, Napa Valley Cruisers to co-sponsor holiday toy drive and cruise Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
CHP and Napa Valley Cruisers toy drive

An annual toy drive co-sponsored by the Napa Valley Cruisers and the California Highway Patrol will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Foster's Freeze on West Imola Avenue in Napa, with donations to benefit local children in need during the Christmas season.

 Submitted photo

The California Highway Patrol and classic car enthusiasts are joining forces Saturday for a toy collection drive to benefit Napa Valley children in need.

The toy drive is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside Foster's Freeze at 1195 W. Imola Ave. in Napa. Visitors are asked to contribute new and unwrapped toys for children of various ages, with the donations to be distributed later by the CHP's Napa bureau.

Members of the Napa Valley Cruisers will co-sponsor the toy drive and display decorated vintage cars at the event. Afterward, club members are scheduled to stage a Christmas Cruise, starting at 5 p.m. outside Target at the South Napa Marketplace and passing through various city neighborhoods, according to Cruisers member Marilyn Budde.

Toys also may be donated at the following locations, according to CHP Napa spokesperson Marc Renspurger:

— California Highway Patrol, 975 Golden Gate Drive, Napa

— brewed., 865 Factory Stores Drive, Napa

— Napa Valley Roasting Co., 948 Main St., Napa and 1400 Oak Ave., St. Helena

— Kelly’s Filling Station and Wine Shop, 6795 Washington St., Yountville

— Stanly Lane Smokehouse, 3100 Golden Gate Drive, Napa

— The Toy Shop, 201 W. Napa St., Sonoma

— Harvey’s Gourmet Donuts, 19030 Railroad Ave., Sonoma

— Barking Dog Roasters, 18133 Highway 12, Sonoma

No toys simulating weapons will be accepted except for Nerf blasters shooting soft projectiles, Renspurger said.

For more information, visit nvcruisers.com/events

WATCH NOW: MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE TO MARCH ON THROUGH PANDEMIC

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News