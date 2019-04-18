A California Highway Patrol officer tackled a man who was walking along the median of Highway 29, toward the busy intersection of the highway and Trower Avenue, CHP says.
An officer was patrolling in a CHP car and noticed a man walking in the center of the highway, north of Trower, around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, CHP said in a press release. The man appeared to be intoxicated and was not responding to commands, so the officer tackled him to the ground.
Rick Mario Arreguin, 55, did not suffer injuries, but was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor charges related to resisting arrest and being under the influence.