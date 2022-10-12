CHP: One dead in Napa County truck crash; Silverado Trail closed

A driver died late Wednesday morning in the collision of a box truck and a pickup on the Silverado Trail, the California Highway Patrol’s Napa bureau reported. Silverado was closed in both directions following the wreck.

The collision was reported to CHP at 11:42 a.m. in the 7800 block of the Trail, north of Oakville Cross Road. A person driving a box truck was apparently slowing down in order to turn into a driveway when it was rear-ended by a Ford Ranger pickup, according to Jaret Paulson, CHP’s Napa spokesperson.

The person driving the Ford, who was alone in that truck, died in the crash, Paulson said. The occupants of the box truck were not injured.

Silverado was shut down after the crash and remained closed in both directions between Oakville Cross Road and Skellenger Lane with traffic detoured onto Highway 29 to the west until about 2 p.m., according to Paulson.