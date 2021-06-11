CHP: Overturned big rig blocks traffic on Highway 221 Friday morning

A big rig that may have run a red light collided with a car shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 221 at Anderson Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash blocked southbound lanes while workers tried to off-load the big rig and clean up leaking fuel, the CHP said.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries, the CHP said.

Caltrans was called to repair a damaged traffic light, according to the CHP's website.