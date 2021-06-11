CHP: Overturned big rig blocks traffic on Highway 221 Friday morning

A big rig that may have run a red light collided with a car shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 221 at Anderson Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The crash blocked southbound lanes while workers tried to off-load the big rig and clean up leaking fuel, the CHP said.
Both drivers sustained minor injuries, the CHP said.
Caltrans was called to repair a damaged traffic light, according to the CHP's website.
Photos: Naysayer coffee, more, coming to renovated Food City center in Napa
New look coming to Food City center in Napa.
New look coming to Food City center in Napa.
Naysayer coffee coming to Food City in Napa
New look coming to Food City center in Napa.
New look coming to Food City center in Napa.
Food City changes
New look coming to Food City center in Napa.
Food City Napa
Olde Town Barbershop opens in Napa
Olde Town Barbershop opens in Napa
Olde Town Barbershop opens in Napa
Heritage Eats
Food City shopping center, Napa
Workers installing vintage Food City letters
Vintage Food City letters await installation
Workers install the vintage Food City letters at the south Napa center.
Workers installing vintage Food City letters at the south Napa center.
Workers finish installing vintage Food City letters at the south Napa center
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
Motorists were phoning 911 to report a motorist running red lights, running vehicles off the road, and nearly causing a head-on collision in t…
A Napa man was arrested after a confrontation at a Browns Valley park and a rock-throwing incident that caused a vehicle crash, according to police.
A 25-year-old man from Ventura County was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges involving sex with a Napa juvenile under the a…
American Canyon police got a call from a resident who reported a car burglary in progress on Stetson Drive.
Napa Police officers disrupted an attempted burglary of a cannabis dispensary, arresting two men, according to the department.
A thief drove off with a vehicle parked on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue with the keys left in the ignition, Napa Police reported.
A person broke into several cars in the Montevino Drive area of south American Canyon Sunday morning.
American Canyon Police arrested two suspects after officers tried to pull over a car without license plates and the driver fled down Highway 29.
Would-be home invaders struck a home that had been turned into a cannabis growing operation on Pelleria Drive.
Local law enforcement cooperated in arresting a motorist who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended with a police K-9 subduing the suspect.