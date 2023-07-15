Updated at 11:39 p.m. Saturday — The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal vehicle collision on Highway 29 in south Napa on Saturday night.
The collision occurred at 9:50 p.m. and involved a single vehicle and pedestrian on the northbound highway north of North Kelly Road, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for CHP’s Napa bureau.
The pedestrian was apparently trying to cross the roadway at the time of the collision, Paulson said.
A CHP officer and sergeant were still at the collision scene as of 11:30 p.m. Saturday, and northbound traffic on Highway 29 was reduced to one lane.
