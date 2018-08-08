The California Highway Patrol will conduct a DUI and driver license safety checkpoint on Saturday somewhere within the unincorporated area of Napa County.
A sobriety/driver license checkpoint is a proven tool for reducing deaths and injuries on local roads, the CHP said in a news release.
Traffic volume permitting, all vehicles will be checked for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, or driving unlicensed.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.