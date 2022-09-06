 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHP plans DUI, license checkpoint in Napa County on Thursday

The California Highway Patrol has announced a checkpoint on Thursday in unincorporated Napa County to stop drivers suspected to be under the influence or unlicensed.

Traffic volume permitting, all vehicles at the checkpoint will be checked for drivers who lack licenses or are under the influence of alcohol or drugs, CHP’s Napa bureau said in a news release Tuesday. The location of the enforcement drive was not scheduled for release before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

