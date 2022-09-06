CHP plans DUI, license checkpoint in Napa County on Thursday

The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation. A judge says Paul Pelosi already served two days in jail and received good conduct credit for two other days. The judge said Paul Pelosi will serve eight hours in the court’s work program in lieu of the remaining day. He is also required to attend a three-month drinking driver class, install an ignition interlock device, and pay nearly $7,000 in fines and restitution to the victim. Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.