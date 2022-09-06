CHP plans DUI, license checkpoint in Napa County on Thursday

The California Highway Patrol has announced a checkpoint on Thursday in unincorporated Napa County to stop drivers suspected to be under the influence or unlicensed.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Traffic volume permitting, all vehicles at the checkpoint will be checked for drivers who lack licenses or are under the influence of alcohol or drugs, CHP’s Napa bureau said in a news release Tuesday. The location of the enforcement drive was not scheduled for release before 4 p.m. Thursday.
Funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
PHOTOS: This Week in Napa Valley, Aug. 26
The Main Street Reunion Car Show returned to Napa this weekend as hundreds of pre 1978 cruisers, trucks and hot rods took over the streets of …
Like plants? Take a look inside Calistoga's 'gothic greenhouse' Field Trip. The shop sells many plants, but also antiques and modern design. O…
Upvalley police officers, firefighters, school officials and paramedics staged an active shooter drill Saturday at St. Helena's Robert Louis S…
Aug. 26 is National Dog Day. To celebrate, we asked our readers to send in photos of their pampered pooches, so that we could create a photo g…
See anyone you know? Faces and Places features photos from family celebrations, community events, winning moments and personal achievement.
Meet Princess and Gerald of Napa. This chicken and duck, raised together, have become fast and inseparable friends, often crossing the street …
Prep football season has arrived in the Napa Valley, and American Canyon has been working hard in preparation for their first game this Friday.
Napa's Vintage High School football team braved soaring temperatures this week as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season.
As the first game of the year fast approaches, the Justin-Siena Football team was hard at work this week preparing for the season ahead.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com