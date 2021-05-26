CHP plans 'maximum enforcement' in Napa on Memorial Day weekend

The California Highway Patrol will conduct a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) over the Memorial Day weekend, with officers watching for distracted drivers and those who are impaired by drugs or alcohol or not wearing seat belts.
“Seat belts save lives every day, yet some people still don’t buckle up,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Start the holiday weekend off right by making sure you and your passengers are properly restrained.”
Approximately 78% percent of people killed in a crash within CHP jurisdiction during the 2020 Memorial Day MEP were not wearing a seat belt. Statewide, at least 31 people died in a crash during the holiday weekend. In addition, CHP officers made 854 arrests for impaired driving during the 78-hour traffic safety campaign.
Motorists are also reminded to protect child passengers through the proper use of car seats, booster seats, and seat belts. The law requires that, whenever possible, children under 8 ride in the back seat and that a child under 2 is always secured in a rear-facing car seat.
