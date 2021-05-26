 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CHP plans 'maximum enforcement' in Napa on Memorial Day weekend

CHP plans 'maximum enforcement' in Napa on Memorial Day weekend

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The California Highway Patrol will conduct a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) over the Memorial Day weekend, with officers watching for distracted drivers and those who are impaired by drugs or alcohol or not wearing seat belts.

“Seat belts save lives every day, yet some people still don’t buckle up,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Start the holiday weekend off right by making sure you and your passengers are properly restrained.”

Approximately 78% percent of people killed in a crash within CHP jurisdiction during the 2020 Memorial Day MEP were not wearing a seat belt. Statewide, at least 31 people died in a crash during the holiday weekend. In addition, CHP officers made 854 arrests for impaired driving during the 78-hour traffic safety campaign.

Motorists are also reminded to protect child passengers through the proper use of car seats, booster seats, and seat belts. The law requires that, whenever possible, children under 8 ride in the back seat and that a child under 2 is always secured in a rear-facing car seat.

California’s clean air regulator has approved a mandate requiring 90% of ride-hailing trips to be in EVs by 2030. California is the first state in the US to approve such a rule. This action will help provide certainty to the state's climate efforts and improve air quality in our most disadvantaged communities, Liane M. Randolph, California Air Resource Board Chair. Both Uber and Lyft support the new regulation. However, they want the government to provide support for low and middle-income drivers to help them transition to EVs. Uber has said that it will invest $800 million over the next four years to help drivers switch to electric vehicles

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Man arrested in Napa after air search

Man arrested in Napa after air search

  • Updated

A man was detained near Jefferson and Spencer streets after several residents reported a man running through backyards and front yards, accord…

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden asks intel team to probe COVID origins

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News