CHP: Red light runner injured in Napa collision

An 18-year-old American Canyon motorist sustained major injuries Thursday afternoon when his SUV went through a red light at the Highway 29/221 intersection and struck a pickup truck, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The CHP said the SUV overturned multiple times, injuring the driver, Jose Ramirez Ramirez, who was not wearing a seat belt. The driver was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa for treatment, the CHP said.
Ramirez had been driving southbound at 4:40 p.m. on Highway 221 when he approached the intersection at approximately 60 mph, the CHP said.
The pickup struck a SUV driven by Daniel Robles, 44, of Vallejo, that had been stopped on Highway 29. Neither Robles nor his passenger, Anthony Robles, 20, of Vallejo reported injuries, the CHP said.
