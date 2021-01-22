CHP: Red light runner injured in Napa collision

An 18-year-old American Canyon motorist sustained major injuries Thursday afternoon when his SUV went through a red light at the Highway 29/221 intersection and struck a pickup truck, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said the SUV overturned multiple times, injuring the driver, Jose Ramirez Ramirez, who was not wearing a seat belt. The driver was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa for treatment, the CHP said.

Ramirez had been driving southbound at 4:40 p.m. on Highway 221 when he approached the intersection at approximately 60 mph, the CHP said.

The pickup struck a SUV driven by Daniel Robles, 44, of Vallejo, that had been stopped on Highway 29. Neither Robles nor his passenger, Anthony Robles, 20, of Vallejo reported injuries, the CHP said.

