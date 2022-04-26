CHP reopens all lanes of Interstate 80 after fatal collision outside American Canyon

A fatal crash in Solano County east of American Canyon closed three lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 early Tuesday due to a fatal collision, California Highway Patrol officers said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The lanes on the freeway had been closed shortly before 2 a.m., after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle west of the off-ramp for American Canyon Road.

Officers had responded to a 1:42 a.m. report of a person seen dancing in the eastbound lanes of the highway south of the off-ramp for American Canyon Road.

At 3:07 a.m., the CHP announced that all lanes of the eastbound highway were open.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com