CHP reopens all lanes of Interstate 80 after fatal collision outside American Canyon

A fatal crash in Solano County east of American Canyon closed three lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 early Tuesday due to a fatal collision, California Highway Patrol officers said.

The lanes on the freeway had been closed shortly before 2 a.m., after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle west of the off-ramp for American Canyon Road.

Officers had responded to a 1:42 a.m. report of a person seen dancing in the eastbound lanes of the highway south of the off-ramp for American Canyon Road.

At 3:07 a.m., the CHP announced that all lanes of the eastbound highway were open.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

0 Comments

