CHP: Silverado Trail closed after low-hanging wires block roadway near Calistoga

Silverado Trail was shut down in both directions Tuesday morning outside Calistoga after utility wires went down across the roadway, and the blockage was expected to last well into the afternoon, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Low-hanging communications lines were reported over both lanes of the Trail between Clover Flat Road and Dunaweal Lane at about 9:46 a.m., according to CHP’s online incident log. A wire detached from a utility pole and fell low enough over Silverado’s southbound lane that a tractor-trailer could hit the wire, the log entry stated.

Silverado was not expected to reopen to traffic until about 3 to 4 p.m., according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for CHP’s Napa bureau.