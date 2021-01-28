CHP: south Napa crash sends red-light runner to the hospital

A Fairfield man was hospitalized Wednesday following a crash at 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 29 and Jameson Canyon Road, the CHP reported.
The CHP said Joshua Buensalida, 25, made a left turn from Highway 29 onto Jameson Canyon against a red light. His Kia collided with a northbound GMC driven by Felipe Arana, 54, of Napa, the CHP said.
Buensalida suffered major injuries and was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, the CHP said.
Arana said he would seek his own aid, while his passenger, Maria Arana, 51, reported moderate injuries and was transported to Queen of the Valley, the CHP said.
All parties were wearing seat belts and neither drugs nor alcohol seemed to be a factor, the CHP said.
WATCH NOW: CAT MEETS CREEPY Lego DOPPELGANGER
SEE THE WEEK IN CARTOONS
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Her scissors have been stilled, but Kathleen Ortiz fights on.
Need affordable housing? A proposed Napa development, Monarch Landing, is coming your way.
The Napa couple convicted of killing 3-year-old Kayleigh Slusher in 2014 will be resentenced after a state appeals court overturned one portio…
Napa Valley is famous for its brick and mortar restaurant scene. But ghost kitchens centered on to-go service could change that.
Napa’s former Sushi Mambo restaurant was wrongfully forced to close in 2014 and its lease wrongfully terminated by landlord Beckstoffer Vineya…
An FBI agent specializing in domestic terrorism said Napa businessman Ian Benjamin Rogers sent out a series of text messages threatening Gov. …
Vaccine distribution is ongoing in Napa County and has been made complicated by the wavering availability of the vaccine itself.
A coalition of more than 50 Napa Valley businesses — some of them anonymous — have sued Gov. Gavin Newsom over the right to resume hosting out…
A 3-acre Yountville parcel, best known as the home to the French Laundry culinary garden, has sold for $9 million.
Steve Hendrickson was a four-year varsity football standout for Napa High who also played for Cal and reached Super Bowls with the San Francis…