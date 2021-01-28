 Skip to main content
CHP: south Napa crash sends red-light runner to the hospital

A Fairfield man was hospitalized Wednesday following a crash at 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 29 and Jameson Canyon Road, the CHP reported.

The CHP said Joshua Buensalida, 25, made a left turn from Highway 29 onto Jameson Canyon against a red light. His Kia collided with a northbound GMC driven by Felipe Arana, 54, of Napa, the CHP said.

Buensalida suffered major injuries and was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, the CHP said.

Arana said he would seek his own aid, while his passenger, Maria Arana, 51, reported moderate injuries and was transported to Queen of the Valley, the CHP said. 

All parties were wearing seat belts and neither drugs nor alcohol seemed to be a factor, the CHP said.

