CHP: St. Helena resident sustains major injuries in head-on collision

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash that caused major injuries to a St. Helena woman at about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday on Spring Mountain Road, west of Langtry Road, in Napa County.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Maria Orozco, a 75-year-old St. Helenan, was driving a Toyota Yaris east on Spring Mountain Road, while the other driver, a 33-year-old Napa man, was moving westbound in a Toyota Tundra pickup truck, according to a CHP press release.
The Toyota Yaris driver reportedly crossed the double-yellow lines into the westbound lane for unknown reasons, directly into the path of the Toyota Tundra, and the vehicles crashed, the press release says.
The Yaris driver was transported to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center by American Medical Response ambulance for treatment of major injuries. The Tundra driver sustained minor injuries — his passenger wasn’t injured — and he wasn’t taken to the hospital, the press release said.
People are also reading…
What you missed this week in notable Napa Valley crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Napa Valley Register.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a Napa County solo-vehicle crash on Duhig Road Sunday that left a man from Italy with life-threatening injuries.
American Canyon Police announced the arrest of a Fairfield man in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries early Friday morning.
A string of at least 20 vehicle burglaries hit American Canyon early Friday morning, and the American Canyon Police Department is currently investigating.