CHP: St. Helena resident sustains major injuries in head-on collision

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash that caused major injuries to a St. Helena woman at about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday on Spring Mountain Road, west of Langtry Road, in Napa County.

Maria Orozco, a 75-year-old St. Helenan, was driving a Toyota Yaris east on Spring Mountain Road, while the other driver, a 33-year-old Napa man, was moving westbound in a Toyota Tundra pickup truck, according to a CHP press release.

The Toyota Yaris driver reportedly crossed the double-yellow lines into the westbound lane for unknown reasons, directly into the path of the Toyota Tundra, and the vehicles crashed, the press release says.

The Yaris driver was transported to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center by American Medical Response ambulance for treatment of major injuries. The Tundra driver sustained minor injuries — his passenger wasn’t injured — and he wasn’t taken to the hospital, the press release said.

