CHP: Teen hospitalized after off-road crash in east Napa

A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with major injuries after an off-road dirt bike crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at about 4:11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Coombsville Road east of the city of Napa, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for the CHP Napa bureau. The teen was riding without a helmet or safety equipment when he lost control of his bike and struck a utility pole, Paulson said.