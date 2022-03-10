 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CHP: Teen hospitalized after off-road crash in east Napa

  • Updated

A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with major injuries after an off-road dirt bike crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at about 4:11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Coombsville Road east of the city of Napa, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for the CHP Napa bureau. The teen was riding without a helmet or safety equipment when he lost control of his bike and struck a utility pole, Paulson said.

Family members took the rider to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center after the wreck, according to Paulson.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Unexploded bomb dropped by Russia defused in Chernihiv, Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News