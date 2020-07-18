CHP: Traffic incident in south Napa sends three to hospital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three people were taken to Queen of the Valley hospital on Friday evening following a traffic incident involving three vehicles in south Napa, according to California Highway Patrol.

At approximately 6:10 p.m. James Alden Custer, 69, of San Ramon, was traveling northbound on Highway 221 with passenger Janice Lee Wooten, 64, on a 2017 Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle at approximately 40 MPH. CHP reports that Custer failed to stop at the red light to safely make a left hand turn onto Magnolia Drive and was struck by a 2001 Volkswagen GTI driven by Nelson Guarcas Umul, 19, of Napa, who was driving southbound on Highway 221 at approximately 45 MPH.

Custer and Wooten were ejected from their motorcycle.

Umul was driving in the left lane of Highway 221 southbound traffic. The impact with the motorcycle propelled the vehicle in a southwest direction into a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Victor Garcia Gomez, 58, of Vallejo. The Ford Explorer was traveling in the right lane of Highway 221 southbound traffic at about 35 MPH.

Custer suffered a broken left arm and lacerations to the face. Wooten suffered a broken left foot and complained of pain in her ribs. Gomez suffered a fractured right wrist.