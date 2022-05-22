CHP: Two dead after car runs off Highway 29 in south Napa

A man and woman died Sunday morning when their car ran off Highway 29 in south Napa, the California Highway Patrol reported.
At 8:05 a.m., officers were called to the crash scene at Highway 29 and Soscol Ferry Road, according to a CHP news release. The 32-year-old driver and his 30-year-old passenger, both Santa Clara residents, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The highway patrol did not immediately identify the victims, pending notification of relatives.
The man and woman were in a 2020 Mercedes-Benz C300 that was heading south on the highway at high speed when it turned or drifted onto the right shoulder, sideswiped an unoccupied car and hit a dirt berm, causing the car to go airborne, according to CHP. The Mercedes passed through the air across Soscol Ferry Road, an underpass roadway, and struck an embankment on the opposite side.
A small fire resulting from the impact was quickly extinguished by arriving officers, CHP said.
Highway 29 remained open after the wreck, but Soscol Ferry Road was closed for several hours. The crash remains under investigation.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com