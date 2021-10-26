CHP: Two injured in Napa County lumber truck crash, one airlifted to hospital

The crash of a lumber truck Monday on a two-lane Upvalley road injured its two occupants, and a passenger was flown by helicopter to the hospital with major injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The wreck occurred at about 1:30 p.m., CHP said in a news release. A 2019 Freightliner fully loaded with cut trees was headed east on the Oakville Grade two miles west of Highway 29 when the driver, 59-year-old Ricardo Corchado of Merced, lost control while going downhill at an unsafe speed, causing the truck to overturn, according to the highway patrol.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Corchado suffered moderate injuries and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center. His passenger, 34-year-old Miguel Cruz Lopez of Vallejo, suffered major injuries and was flown to the Queen by REACH helicopter, CHP reported.
The toppled truck and its spilled cargo forced a five-hour closure of the Oakville Grade in both directions.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Make no bones about it, Napans Frank and Jennifer Rodriguez love celebrating Halloween.
Twenty months after he caused the drunk driving crash that left one family mourning the loss of a son, brother, and friend, Gary Lee Lindstrom…
Restaurants, glamping, clubhouse pools, bowling, hiking and a floating fitness center are among the proposals for Lake Berryessa resorts.
Vintage High School twin brothers are collecting backpacks for Afghan refugees in need.
Napa Council approves grant application to transition Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing
Burbank Housing is looking to transition Napa’s Wine Valley Lodge into 54 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents.
You'll never guess where the Napa goats of Linda Vista ended up.
It took four years to build but Napa's newest hotel, Cambria Hotel Napa Valley, is now open for business.
A pink princess tea cart. A pair of silver oxford shoes. A partial set of Limoges bone china plates. Such are just some of the treasures found…
One proposal for a future Highway 29 in American Canyon adds two lanes, while another adds six roundabouts. People have the chance to comment.
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…