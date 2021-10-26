CHP: Two injured in Napa County lumber truck crash, one airlifted to hospital

The crash of a lumber truck Monday on a two-lane Upvalley road injured its two occupants, and a passenger was flown by helicopter to the hospital with major injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The wreck occurred at about 1:30 p.m., CHP said in a news release. A 2019 Freightliner fully loaded with cut trees was headed east on the Oakville Grade two miles west of Highway 29 when the driver, 59-year-old Ricardo Corchado of Merced, lost control while going downhill at an unsafe speed, causing the truck to overturn, according to the highway patrol.

Corchado suffered moderate injuries and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center. His passenger, 34-year-old Miguel Cruz Lopez of Vallejo, suffered major injuries and was flown to the Queen by REACH helicopter, CHP reported.

The toppled truck and its spilled cargo forced a five-hour closure of the Oakville Grade in both directions.