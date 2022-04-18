CHP: Two weekend crashes in Napa County result in major injuries

Two vehicle wrecks on Upvalley roads over the Easter weekend sent motorists to hospitals with major injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The first crash was a head-on collision on Highway 29 north of Calistoga at 11:55 a.m. Saturday, according to a CHP news release. A southbound 1999 Toyota Camry driven by 43-year-old Tonya Taylor of Clearlake entered a wet curve north of Old Lawley Toll Road, then crossed the center line into a path of a northbound 2010 Lexus RX350 driven by 43-year-old Melissa Kelch of Bodega, the highway patrol said.

American Medical Response ambulances took both drivers to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where Taylor was treated for major injuries and Kelch for minor injuries.

The second wreck occurred at 2:20 p.m. Sunday on Highway 128 west of Lower Chiles Valley Road, where 50-year-old Scott Nho of Benicia was riding a 2022 Ducati Monster motorcycle, according to CHP.

Nho was riding in the westbound lane when he failed to negotiate a curve and the motorbike overturned, leaving him with major injuries. An AMR ambulance took Nho to the Queen for treatment, the highway patrol said.

