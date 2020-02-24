CHP: Vehicle chase stretches from Napa to Contra Costa County

Law enforcement officers assisted by a helicopter pursued a car for more than 25 miles, from Napa to Contra Costa County, before stopping the vehicle and arresting two occupants Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol reported.
At about 10 p.m., CHP and Contra Costa County sheriff's personnel pulled over a Honda Civic with four occupants in the community of Rodeo south of the Carquinez Bridge, according to Sgt. William (Brad) Bradshaw of the CHP's Napa bureau. The chase had begun a half-hour earlier on Highway 29 and Trower Avenue when the driver evaded an attempted stop for speeding, Bradshaw said.
You have free articles remaining.
The driver, 18-year-old Luis Daniel Morales of Napa, and a passenger, 20-year-old Maricela Diane Ledesma of Vallejo, were arrested and booked into the Napa County jail. Morales was being held Monday on suspicion of felony counts of evading police and possessing a loaded firearm, while Ledesma was being held on a felony firearm possession count and a probation violation.
Two male juveniles also in the car were released to their guardians, according to Bradshaw.
CHP officers followed the Honda from Napa south to American Canyon, but stopped their ground pursuit when the driver drove the wrong way and above the speed limit down Highway 29, Bradshaw said. Later, Vallejo Police officers joined the chase at Highway 37 near the Solano County Fairgrounds before withdrawing at the Interstate 80-780 interchange.
A CHP helicopter joined the search for the Honda and followed it to Rodeo where the arrests were made, Bradshaw said.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com