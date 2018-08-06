A California Highway Patrol investigation of the fatal water tender crash on Oakville Grade last October concluded that the truck was mechanically deficient, according to a report Monday by KQED's "The California Report."
KQED obtained the CHP's investigation through a public records request. The CHP blamed the crash on the water tender's "diminished" braking capacity along with the vehicle's speed and the sharp turns as the truck came down the steep grade, "The California Report" said.
The crash, which occurred at 7 a.m. on Oct. 16, killed the driver, Garrett Paiz, 38, who was a contract employee from Missouri working for Tehama Transport in Red Bluff. Tehama Transport was one of many private contractors hired by Cal Fire to help fight the conflagrations.
Paiz was one of seven people killed in Napa County by the fires that ringed Napa Valley in mid-October.
According to the CHP investigation, the water tender, which was heading for a refill at a hydrant, rolled onto its side and slid 75 feet on the pavement before going through a guardrail and into a ravine, coming to rest on its roof, KQED said.
Paiz was declared dead at the scene.
A Tehama Transport representative told KQED that it no longer supplies heavy equipment to Cal Fire.
Following the crash, the state Labor Commissioner's Office fined the company for not having workers' compensation insurance.