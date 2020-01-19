Napa Valley’s wine industry has birthed a roster of high profile career paths: tenured winemakers, expert wait staff, sommeliers who wax encyclopedic in their knowledge of wines.
But there are other livelihoods in the Valley that, while perhaps not directly dependent upon grapes or fermentation, exist in quiet parallel to the wine industry. It’s a subset of life in Napa that Chris Rogalla likes to call “the fringe-instry” – and he considers himself a member.
Rogalla is a craftsman: lay eyes upon his product, and his connection to the wine industry is immediately clear. The Napa resident spends his work day turning recycled wine bottles into handcrafted candles in a 160 square-foot workshop in his backyard for his company, Rogue Candle Co. His network of clients includes 60 some-odd wineries in California; in Napa, that includes spots like Hill Family Estate, Rutherford Ranch and Housley Winery’s downtown tasting room.
“I’d previously been in the restaurant industry, and had owned some smaller businesses – landscaping, junk hauling,” Rogalla said. When his wife, Leighanne, was hired by Gallo, the couple relocated to Napa with their infant daughter, Marlena, now 6. Rogalla wanted to find a way to stay home with her while continuing to work for himself.
“I’d seen the idea before, and I’ve always just been decent at teaching myself how to do things,” Rogalla said. “I was working at a restaurant at the time, and I started saving all of the glass (bottles) – and it started from there.”
It’s a multistep process from bottle to candle. Once bottles have made it to Rogalla’s backyard workshop, he cuts off the top with a wet saw, bevels the edge with a lab grinder (a tool also used for rock polishing) and hand sands and washes the inside. Then the remaining portion of the bottle is filled with scented wax.
He’s been making the candles for close to a decade now – Rogalla’s first wedding anniversary present to his wife was a candle he made from the wine they drank at their wedding – but first got serious about the business in 2016. Even working with as niche a product as he does, Rogalla has company. There’s Napa Wine Candles, a Placer County-based company working with a range of wineries in the North Bay; other sellers offer similar products on platforms like Etsy.
Rogalla’s candles often share tasting rooms with other locally made, wine-related wares. Hill Family Estate, one of Rogalla’s biggest clients, stocks a litany of handmade items including wine totes from the Stellareese Collection, an offshoot of Stellareese Wines in Calistoga; pieces from the Calistoga-based wine barrel furniture, made by artist Paul Block; and suitcases from the Napa-based Fly With Wine, which designs luggage specially designed for transporting wine by plane. Hill also carries a number of other local artists (whose work does not incorporate wine) as a way to fulfill Yountville’s Retail Diversity Ordinance.
“The candles are by far the biggest-selling item – we can barely keep them in stock,” Hill Family Estate DTC Manager Alison Negron said, in an interview about the ordinance in November.
You have free articles remaining.
On average, Rogalla makes around 300 for Hill Family Estate each year; he does a similar number for Housley Napa Valley’s downtown tasting room, which also makes a point to stock locally made wares.
Rogalla, for his part, sees the number of handmade goods and small businesses that have cropped up around the wine industry as encouraging.
“I think you’re starting to see the rise of the artisan,” he added. “I think the internet has showed (my generation) that there’s an enormous world out there in which you can develop niche markets to support the growth out of whatever you want.”
He’s been pushing hard to grow Rogue Candle, attending double-digit tradeshows each year and embarking on email campaigns to garner the support of new clients. Now that the holidays are over, he said, he’ll often pitch potential new clients by bringing them a candle made from their wine bottles. That’s the way he landed Hill Family Estate as a client, he said – they put the candle Rogalla made in their bathroom, and customers kept asking to buy it.
“I give away a ton of product,” Rogalla said, grinning. “That’s been a big secret to the success.”
He makes an estimated 10,000 candles out of his backyard workshop last year, some for wineries and others for individual customers. And he doesn’t just work with wine – some of his most popular candles are spirits or beer labels. (“White Claw candles basically paid my mortgage in December,” Rogalla said, adding that he was serious.)
He has hopes of expanding into a warehouse and hiring on some full-time employees in 2020 – and of continuing to run with what he’s passionate about.
“I love the people attached to this business – the people in the wine industry are typically pretty awesome people,” Rogalla said. “I’m beginning to see a lot of people become artisans, and (customers) are interested in these crafts now because they know (artisans) care about their products.”