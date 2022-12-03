Christmas in Bethlehem brings holiday story to life in Napa this weekend

The 2,000-year-old story of Jesus, Mary and Joseph is coming to face-to-face life for three nights – outside a Napa church.

Grace Church Napa Valley is hosting its inaugural Christmas in Bethlehem, a living Nativity production featuring more than 200 church members recreating the setting of Jesus’ birth – from the Magi to Roman soldiers to shepherds accompanied by live animals.

The free-admission program debuted Friday and is scheduled to run through Sunday evening beside the church at 3765 Solano Ave. Grace Church’s parking lot has been converted into a miniature stand-in for Bethlehem, where Executive Pastor Brad Jameson said visitors can get the flavor of the world into which Jesus was born – and so understand the holiday’s roots even as they enjoy an evening of fun.

“We thought, ‘Napa needs this,’ he said Thursday of Christmas in Bethlehem’s debut. “We thought it would be a great opportunity to share the true meaning of Christmas with the community – and also have some fun in doing so.”

While the celebration is taking place over a single weekend, planning it has occupied Grace Church for most of the year, according to Jameson. Preparation began in January and progressed from mapping outdoor stage sets to sewing about 180 costumes. Church members began practicing their roles in September, followed by a 20-member choir the following month.

The end result spectators are witnessing is a place where “people are going to have an opportunity to roam around the town of Bethlehem and interact with all the characters,” Jameson said. Surrounding the traditional Nativity scene is a cast that includes a carpenter, blacksmith, tanner and other tradesfolk – and even “thieves” whom soldiers pursue through the streets. Carols and hymns sung by the choir, arrayed in angel-like robes, accompany each night’s exhibition.

A key to the Bethlehem experience is the presence of animals, which actors periodically lead out of their pens and through the pop-up village. The four-footed attractions include sheep, goats, donkeys and two dromedary camels, all of which children are encouraged to pet and get close to.

“One of the big attractions for this is making sure there are animals there,” said Jameson. “A lot of kids in this community really like to interact with the animals.”

A special shop at Christmas in Bethlehem is offering inexpensive holiday gifts for children to buy for their parents. Proceeds from the gift shop, and from the sale of soup and bread at the event, will benefit Grace Church’s mission program for orphans overseas, according to Jameson. Free coffee, hot chocolate and hot cider also will be served.

Christmas in Bethlehem will be presented from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. In the event of rain during the weekend, Grace Church may extend the event to Monday night.

For more information, visit gracenapa.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1521572