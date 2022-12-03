Christmas in Bethlehem brings holiday story to life in Napa this weekend

Volunteers playing Mary, Jospeh and the wise men sit in an enclosure at Christmas in Bethlehem, a "living Nativity" production at Grace Church Napa Valley in Napa on Friday. The first-year production features church members playing the roles of Mary, Joseph, the Magi, shepherds and the townsfolk of Bethlehem at the time of Jesus Christ's birth.
Nick Otto, Register
Shekels that can be used to purchase items at Christmas in Bethlehem, a "living Nativity" production at Grace Church Napa Valley are seen in Napa on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
Volunteers acting as thieves steal fake vegetables as other volunteers look on at Christmas in Bethlehem, a "living Nativity" production at Grace Church Napa Valley in Napa on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
Volunteers dressed in traditional costume are seen Friday night at the opening of Christmas in Bethlehem, a "living Nativity" production at Grace Church Napa Valley. The production will be shown through Sunday night.
Nick Otto, Register
A volunteer playing the role of a thief sits in a makeshift jail during Friday's opening night of Christmas in Bethlehem, a "living Nativity" production at Grace Church Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Visitors stand near a tax collection booth with a volunteer dressed in a traditional costume at Christmas in Bethlehem, a "living Nativity" production at Grace Church Napa Valley.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Grace Church Napa Valley is hosting its inaugural Christmas in Bethlehem, a living Nativity production featuring more than 200 church members recreating the setting of Jesus’ birth – from the Magi to Roman soldiers to shepherds accompanied by live animals.
The free-admission program debuted Friday and is scheduled to run through Sunday evening beside the church at 3765 Solano Ave. Grace Church’s parking lot has been converted into a miniature stand-in for Bethlehem, where Executive Pastor Brad Jameson said visitors can get the flavor of the world into which Jesus was born – and so understand the holiday’s roots even as they enjoy an evening of fun.
“We thought, ‘Napa needs this,’ he said Thursday of Christmas in Bethlehem’s debut. “We thought it would be a great opportunity to share the true meaning of Christmas with the community – and also have some fun in doing so.”
While the celebration is taking place over a single weekend, planning it has occupied Grace Church for most of the year, according to Jameson. Preparation began in January and progressed from mapping outdoor stage sets to sewing about 180 costumes. Church members began practicing their roles in September, followed by a 20-member choir the following month.
The end result spectators are witnessing is a place where “people are going to have an opportunity to roam around the town of Bethlehem and interact with all the characters,” Jameson said. Surrounding the traditional Nativity scene is a cast that includes a carpenter, blacksmith, tanner and other tradesfolk – and even “thieves” whom soldiers pursue through the streets. Carols and hymns sung by the choir, arrayed in angel-like robes, accompany each night’s exhibition.
This Christmas season, Joseph, Mary and baby Jesus have found a new, symbolic home in Napa.
A key to the Bethlehem experience is the presence of animals, which actors periodically lead out of their pens and through the pop-up village. The four-footed attractions include sheep, goats, donkeys and two dromedary camels, all of which children are encouraged to pet and get close to.
“One of the big attractions for this is making sure there are animals there,” said Jameson. “A lot of kids in this community really like to interact with the animals.”
A special shop at Christmas in Bethlehem is offering inexpensive holiday gifts for children to buy for their parents. Proceeds from the gift shop, and from the sale of soup and bread at the event, will benefit Grace Church’s mission program for orphans overseas, according to Jameson. Free coffee, hot chocolate and hot cider also will be served.
Christmas in Bethlehem will be presented from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. In the event of rain during the weekend, Grace Church may extend the event to Monday night.
Howard Yune became the Register's city editor in September 2022. He has been a staff reporter and photographer since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.
Volunteers playing Mary, Jospeh and the wise men sit in an enclosure at Christmas in Bethlehem, a "living Nativity" production at Grace Church Napa Valley in Napa on Friday. The first-year production features church members playing the roles of Mary, Joseph, the Magi, shepherds and the townsfolk of Bethlehem at the time of Jesus Christ's birth.
Volunteers dressed in traditional costume are seen Friday night at the opening of Christmas in Bethlehem, a "living Nativity" production at Grace Church Napa Valley. The production will be shown through Sunday night.